Edmonton is quickly becoming a go-to destination for short-term vacation rentals, according to rankings from online marketplace juggernaut Airbnb.

Alberta's capital made the top three 'trending destinations' on Airbnb's annual year-end review rankings.

The online rental site, which includes listings for vacation rentals, hostel beds and hotel rooms across the globe, has more than 3,000,000 listings in 65,000 cities and 191 countries.

Alberta's capital region is attracting a growing number of Airbnb guests, with a 284-per-cent increase in the number of yearly bookings, based on annual data compiled by Airbnb.

Edmonton came in third on the 'trending destinations list,' behind Gangneung, Korea, and Bournemouth, U.K.

Trending Destinations

Gangneung, Korea – 2175 %

Bournemouth, U.K. – 353 %

Edmonton, Alta., – 284 %

Indianapolis, Ind. – 256 %

Da Nang, Vietnam – 255 %

Columbus, Ohio – 254 %

Gazimagusa, Cyprus – 234 %

Bilbao, Spain – 234 %

Hanoi, Vietnam – 212 %

Matinhos, Brazil – 209 %

Cardiff, U.K. – 206 %

Guarapari, Brazil – 205 %

Minneapolis, Minn. – 193 %

Oita, Japan – 190 %

Dunedin, New Zealand – 185 %

Mar del Plata, Argentina – 181 %

Fernie, B.C. – 179 %

Zagreb, Croatia – 175 %

Mykonos, Greece – 173 %

Mazatlan, Mexico – 169 %

What's been trending overall this year?

"Laid-back beach towns, mountain retreats, and mid-sized cities" top the company's list of destinations, which are experiencing an upsurge in interest.

In North America, destinations within driving distance of the Canadian Rockies, including Fernie and Kelowna and the "urban hub" of Edmonton, are attracting a growing number of guests, said Airbnb.

Cities such as Paris, New York City and London are mainstays on the list of most-booked cities.