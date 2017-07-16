If your eyes are watery today, it may be more than allergies.

The Air Quality Health Index for Edmonton was low for most of Sunday but shot up to a 7 late in the afternoon before Alberta Environment and Parks lowered it back to a level 4.

An AQHI level of 7 to 10 indicates a high risk to health, while a 4 to 6 is within a moderate risk range.

When the risk is high, Alberta Health recommends people experiencing symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

Potential health risks linked to smoky air include shortness of breath and irritation of the eyes and throat.

Alberta Environment and Parks had ranked Strathcona County and Elk Island air quality levels at a 7 as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The fluctuating air quality comes as more than one 150 wildfires burn in the B.C. Interior.