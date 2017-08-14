Heavy smoke from B.C. wildfires that drifted into Edmonton Monday morning is beginning to clear, and a special air quality statement for the area has been called off.

Environment Canada issued the statement Sunday night as air quality took a nosedive in Edmonton and the surrounding area.

On Monday morning, Edmonton had reached a level 7 on the Air Quality Health Index, a tool used to measure health risk associated with air quality. A level 7 is considered "high risk."

By mid-morning that risk level had dropped to a level 3, considered "low risk" for air pollution, and Environment Canada called off the air quality statement just before 11 a.m.

Environment Canada says a cold front moving in should push the smoke further out of the region throughout the day.

A fisherman casts his line near Whitemud Creek in heavy smoke Monday morning. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

The smoke led to reduced visibility in the Edmonton area Sunday night and Monday morning. Smoky conditions can result in coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. These symptoms may be worse in people with certain health issues.

I think this summer the air in Edmonton was free of forest fire smoke for maybe like 3 seconds — @katarchibaald

Anybody else feel like crap after breathing in smoke all night from leaving your windows open?! #yeg #smoke #yegwx #abstorm — @debbie_g79



