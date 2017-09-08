An Edmonton mother is upset after Air Canada staff sent her 14-year-old son on an hour-long taxi ride across the Canada-U.S. border to catch a connecting flight.

"This really isn't acceptable," said Kylie Degeling, the mother of Jordan Degeling.

Jordan had been in Detroit for an acrobatic dance convention. On Aug. 27, one of the parents at the convention dropped him off for his flight home at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

A flight voucher Jordan Degeling showed his mother Kylie Degeling while he informed her that Air Canada staff directed him to take a cab across the border to Windsor. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

But after checking in for his Air Canada flight connecting through Toronto, Jordan was told his flight was delayed and he would have to fly out of Windsor instead.

He said Air Canada staff recommended he take an hour-long cab ride across the border to try to make the flight.

With his mother frantically trying to find another option, including trying to convince Air Canada staff to put him on a WestJet flight to Toronto, Jordan flagged a cab and headed to the border without a legal guardian, hoping it wouldn't be an issue with border patrol.

"I was very worried that I wasn't going to be able to pass, but once I got past it was very relieving," he said.

"The border patrol was relatively worried about that, but I kind of explained that I was on my way home and everything was going to be fine. I just tried to shut that door, because I didn't want to have even more problems."

He made it to Windsor in time to catch the flight to Toronto, and made his flight home to Edmonton later that night.

Mother unhappy with Air Canada response

Kylie is still upset that her son was sent to another airport across the border on his own by Air Canada staff.

On the taxi voucher Air Canada provided for him, the reason it was issued was written as "delay controllable," she said.

"This wasn't a situation of the flight being diverted because of fog, or a serious storm, or volcanic eruption or anything like that," Kylie said. "This was Air Canada changing their plans."

Jordan Degeling was in Detroit as at an acrobatic dance convention before the 14-year-old flew home to Edmonton on Aug. 27. (Kylie Degeling)

Kylie said passengers being sent to another airport as a solution to delays should be concerning for all passengers.

"We've had the situation in the past where people can be kicked off a flight because they've overbooked it," she said. "They can now say, 'Well you know what, we're going to completely reroute you and there's nothing you can do about it.' "

"Jordan's flight to Toronto was delayed departing Detroit, and customers on the flight with connections out of Toronto were rebooked onto alternate flights including at alternate airports nearby," an Air Canada spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

"We're looking into the full sequence of events which occurred in rebooking Jordan to understand how we can do better next time. We remain in touch with Ms. Degeling to address her concern and to resolve this."

Kylie said the airline offered her son a 25-per-cent discount on his next Air Canada flight.

He's expected to fly to Los Angeles in October, but Kylie said they'll be choosing a different airline this time.

