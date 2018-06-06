AHS warns of potential measles exposure in St. Albert

Alberta Health Services is warning the public after a potential measles exposure in St Albert.

A person with lab-confirmed measles was at the Sturgeon Community Hospital emergency department from 9:54 p.m. on May 31 until 3:44 p.m. on June 1 and also on the morning of June 3 from 1:12 a.m. to 7:52 a.m.

People who were in the Sturgeon hospital emergency department at those times and who were born after 1970 and have not received two doses of measles vaccine or have never had measles, may be at risk for developing measles.

Anyone who may have been exposed to measles is advised to monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days after the date of their potential exposure, which could be up to June 24 for those last exposed on June 3.

Symptoms include a fever of 38.3 C or higher and a red, blotchy rash on the face that spreads down the body. Those infected may also have a cough, runny nose and red eyes.

If symptoms of measles do develop, AHS recommends the person stay home and call Health Link at 811 immediately, before going to a hospital or doctor's office.



Measles is a highly contagious disease and can spread easily through the air. There is no treatment for measles, but it can be prevented through immunization.

