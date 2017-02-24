Albertans are being advised that a mumps outbreak in southern Alberta could spread north.

Health officials are investigating four possible cases of mumps in the Edmonton region, Alberta Health Services confirmed Friday.

Last year, there were two confirmed cases in the Edmonton zone. In 2015, there were no confirmed cases in the region, said an AHS spokesperson.

AHS has also notified schools and post-secondary institutions across the province and alerted physicians and public health nurses to be on the lookout for symptoms.

There is certainly no need for panic but any time something like this happens, we keep a very close eye on it," said Dr. Jeff Blackmer, a vice-president with the Canadian Medical Association.

"It's definitely something that we're watching."

As of February 16, there were three confirmed cases of mumps in Alberta — two in Calgary and one in Edmonton. All were linked with travel outside the province. There have also been several outbreaks reported in the U.S this season, mainly in university populations, AHS said.

Manitoba and Ontario are both reporting an increase in cases, with 162 confirmed cases in Manitoba since Sept. 1, and 19 cases in Ontario. Most patients hit with the virus have been between 17 and 29 years old.

According to AHS, there are nine lab-confirmed cases of mumps the south zone. More than half a dozen of those cases are players and coaches with the local WHL team, the Medicine Hat Tigers. Health officials think the players picked up the virus during a recent game with the Brandon Wheat Kings, another team dealing with an outbreak.

"It's not surprising that's where we're seeing some of these focused areas of outbreak," said Blackmer.

"You've got young people in close proximity who may have had only one dose of the vaccine, and then they're sharing water bottles … and they're in very close proximity in the locker room, in hotel rooms, and on the bus when they're coughing and sneezing."

'It's not always not a benign condition'

With its telltale chipmunk cheeks, mumps is a contagious viral infection that can cause painful swelling of the salivary glands, especially the parotid glands.

It usually goes away on its own in about 10 days, but in some cases it can cause complications that affect the brain, the testicles, the ovaries, or the pancreas.

People experiencing more serious symptoms, such as a stiff neck or a severe headache, painful testicles, or severe belly pain, are advised to contact their doctor right away.

"It's not always a benign condition, so that's one of the reasons why it's so important to get taken care of if you have it," Blackmer said. "It's extremely preventable."

There is a mumps vaccine. The shot is part of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) and MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox) vaccines, and the two doses recommended for full immunization are usually administered to children as part of their regular vaccinations.

In Canada, those born between about 1970 to 1994 may have received only one dose of the mumps-containing vaccine. That makes them a susceptible population, said Blackmer. He encourages everyone to check with their doctor to ensure they are fully protected.

"Since the vaccine was created, the rates have gone down astronomically from 30,000 cases per year to just a handful. The vaccine is incredibly effective."