More than 100 Stony Plain clinic patients may have received ineffective vaccine, AHS says

Alberta Health Services will notify 131 patients who may have received an ineffective vaccine at the WestView Health Centre in Stony Plain.

AHS said people who received the dTap vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, might not be immune to the diseases due to incomplete temperature monitoring of a vaccine fridge.

A routine audit of the centre's emergency department on Dec. 29 found that the temperature of the fridge hadn't been recorded properly.

AHS didn't specify when the 131 vaccinations occurred.

The vaccine was given as an immunization update to people with tetanus-prone wounds, AHS said.

"Although the risk of tetanus infection is very low, AHS is notifying the patients related to this monitoring error and recommends that those individuals get re-immunized," AHS said in a news release.

"There are no adverse reaction risks of getting re-immunized, though patients may experience typical reactions such as a sore arm at the site of the injection."

AHS said there isn't a risk to the general public. It said it is sharing the information in the interests of transparency.

"AHS regrets that this issue has resulted in an impact to our patients and we have ensured that proper monitoring is in now in place."