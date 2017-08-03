An Edmonton police officer faces three counts of theft following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Const. David Ahlstrom, 40, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of theft under $5,000 in relation to three separate incidents on Oct. 4, 2016, May 10, 2017, and Aug. 2, 2017.

ASIRT alleges Ahlstrom stole cash, prepaid credit cards and cigarettes while on duty on those dates.

One of the incidents occurred at somebody's home, ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson said at a news conference Thursday.

"I can tell you that the initial investigation involved access to a residence," she said.

Ahlstrom, who has been a police officer for eight years, is also charged with three counts of breach of trust by a public officer.

He has been suspended without pay, pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings, acting deputy chief David Veitch said Thursday in a statement. Ahlstrom was relieved from duty Wednesday night after his arrest.

"We have no tolerance for behaviours that diminish or destroy the trust citizens have in our officers," Veitch said. "The alleged action of one member is not a reflection of the dedicated men and women who serve our community.

"Citizens and the Edmonton Police Service expect our officers to be principled, upstanding and to act with integrity."

Ahlstrom has been released on a promise to appear. He is scheduled to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on Sept. 13.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.