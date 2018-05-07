Adrienne Pan will host CBC Edmonton's drive home show, Radio Active

Adrienne Pan is the new host of CBC Edmonton's afternoon drive show, Radio Active.

Pan takes on the job in her hometown after seven years of anchoring the CBC's local TV newscasts and 15 years of experience as a professional broadcaster.

"I've kind of been flirting with radio hosting for the past two years and I've really grown to love what radio is all about," Pan said. "I appreciate the intimacy."

Pan takes over the host's chair from Portia Clark, who left Edmonton in late March to host CBC Radio's Information Morning in Halifax. Pan`s first day behind the microphone will be Tuesday, July 3.

Pan's radio career began in a dramatic way. Two years ago, on her second day hosting Edmonton AM, a wildfire devastated Fort McMurray, forcing more than 90,000 people to flee their homes.

"It was a terrifying experience doing hours of unscripted radio, but it was one of the most important moments in journalism I have experienced in my career," Pan said.

Since then, she has become the regular fill-in host on Edmonton AM.

Pan was born and raised in Edmonton and that means a lifelong connection to the Oilers which began when the Stanley Cup and some of the players dropped in at her elementary school in the 1980s.

"Back then, I didn't understand what a big deal it was," she recalled.

Like many local teens, she found work at West Edmonton Mall where she was a slide attendant and lifeguard at the water park.

Love for broadcasting

It was in those years when her love for broadcasting began to emerge. As a student at Victoria School of the Arts, Pan anchored her high school newscasts.

Pan's deep roots in the city and her years of professional broadcasting will serve her well as she shares the stories of Edmontonians every weekday on Radio Active.

As the host, Pan hopes to take a closer look at the city's diverse communities.

"Edmonton is pretty multicultural so I think there's a lot to be explored and shared on that front.

Pan is also a passionate foodie.

"We're going to be eating quite a bit," Pan said, laughing.

Pan lives in southeast Edmonton with her husband, Ben, and dog, Otis.