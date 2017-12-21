Who knew Santa could squeeze in time on the slopes, with all he's got going on this time of year?

But this is your chance to hit the hill with the magical jolly old guy in red at Snow Valley on Dec. 24.

Then on Dec. 30, A Salute to Vienna waltzes into the Winspear Centre for its 21st year.

A feast for the eyes and the ears, the Salute to Vienna returns to the Winspear Centre. (Winspear Centre)

Zoominescence — A Festival of Lights continues over at the Edmonton Valley Zoo nightly from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. until Dec. 31, a chance to see the zoo in a different light.

Shumka's Nutcracker Clara's Dream is coming true on the stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, thanks to the Edmonton-based Ukrainian Shumka Dancers. There are three shows on Dec. 29 and 30.

The Valley Zoo Development Society hosts Zoominescence until Dec. 31. (Valley Zoo Development Society)

The Edmonton Oilers have three upcoming home games. They face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 23, the Chicago Blackhawks Dec. 29 and the Winnipeg Jets Dec. 31 over at Rogers Place.

For some free enjoyment, you could always take a stroll at the Alberta legislature. The grounds are lit with more than 180,000 LED lights from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to midnight.

Fiddler on the Roof hits the stage of Festival Place in Sherwood Park with shows until Dec. 30.

You can take a holiday tour of four locations in Fort Saskatchewan as part of the annual Enchanted Forest, on until Jan. 7.

Shunka's Nutcracker Clara's Dream on at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. (Ukrainian Shumka Dancers)

Leduc Country Lights, perhaps the biggest outdoor winter wonderland light show in the region outside the legislature, is once again drawing crowds until Jan. 1.

Sleeping Beauty: A Christmas Pantomime is delighting audiences over at Capitol Theatre at Fort Edmonton Park until Jan. 31.

Candy Cane Lane, the neighbourhood where residents deck out their homes with spectacular light and Christmas ornament scenes, is up and running and drawing crowds along 148th Street between 92nd and 100th avenues until Jan. 2. It's all in support of the Edmonton Food Bank.

The Magic of Lights event is a two-kilometre drive-through experience on until Jan. 6 at Castrol Raceway in Leduc south of Edmonton.

If you want to head indoors, the Telus World of Science has the Science Behind Pixar exhibit on until Jan. 7.

Anyone with an event you want us to know about can email: ouredmonton@cbc.ca