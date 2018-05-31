Bison, BMX and Beer: What to do with your weekend in Edmonton
Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered
June is here and that means festivals, summer sports and family adventures.
It's all about the kids at the 37th annual International Children's Festival of the Arts on until Sunday in St. Albert.
The sheep return to Fort Saskatchewan Saturday at 11:30 a.m. as part of this weekend's Legacy Park Family Festival.
The tarps don't hit Gallagher Park until Aug. 9, but the line up is out and tickets go on sale Saturday for the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.
The glasses are all full at the Edmonton Craft Beer Festival on Friday and Saturday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
Maybe biking is more your thing. BMX Day in Alberta takes place at tracks across the province including Edmonton, giving new participants a chance to give BMX a try.
The 9th annual Cycle for Autism fundraiser, a fun and inclusive event for riders of any age and ability, is on Sunday in Gold Bar Park.
Hockey fans can head to the Oilers Locker Room Sale at Rogers Place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for game-used and new equipment, sticks and autographed memorabilia.
You'll find thought-provoking films at the inaugural Rise Reconciliation Film Festival on at the Garneau Theatre until Saturday.
Local artists and community are showcased at the Heart of the City Music and Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Giovanni Caboto Park.
And finally, with the best touring title we've seen in while "Weird Al Yankovic: The ridiculously self-indulgent, ill-advised vanity tour," takes to the stage at River Cree Resort and Casino on Saturday.