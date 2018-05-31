Bison, BMX and Beer: What to do with your weekend in Edmonton

June is here and that means festivals, summer sports and family adventures.

It's all about the kids at the 37th annual International Children's Festival of the Arts on until Sunday in St. Albert.

Wood and plains bison roam Elk Island National Park. (John Robertson/CBC) The Bison Festival celebrates the largest land mammals in North America and takes place at Elk Island National Park on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

The sheep return to Fort Saskatchewan Saturday at 11:30 a.m. as part of this weekend's Legacy Park Family Festival.

The tarps, tents and tunes at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. (CBC) The Edmonton Wildlife Festival pays tribute to the wild creatures around us at the John Janzen Nature Centre on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The tarps don't hit Gallagher Park until Aug. 9, but the line up is out and tickets go on sale Saturday for the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

The glasses are all full at the Edmonton Craft Beer Festival on Friday and Saturday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Sample mugs brim with more than 400 different types of brew at the Edmonton Craft Beer Festival. (CBC) If you're up for a little run, you could join Alberta's only one-mile road race. Edmonton's High Street Mile is Sunday with separate start times for each age category.

Maybe biking is more your thing. BMX Day in Alberta takes place at tracks across the province including Edmonton, giving new participants a chance to give BMX a try.

The 9th annual Cycle for Autism fundraiser, a fun and inclusive event for riders of any age and ability, is on Sunday in Gold Bar Park.

This is the view fans will get from the field at this weekend's Edmonton Eskimos Fan Day. (CBC) You can get on the field at Fan Day at Commonwealth Stadium Sunday with an Eskimo practice, plus a full team autograph-signing, BBQ and face painting.

Hockey fans can head to the Oilers Locker Room Sale at Rogers Place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for game-used and new equipment, sticks and autographed memorabilia.

You'll find thought-provoking films at the inaugural Rise Reconciliation Film Festival on at the Garneau Theatre until Saturday.

Fort Saskatchewan shepherd Kathy Playdon and sheepdogs Dot, Mick and Rocky are part of the Legacy Park Family Festival. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) Nextfest offers a variety of artistic experiences at Theatre Network with performances and events on until June 10.

Local artists and community are showcased at the Heart of the City Music and Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Giovanni Caboto Park.

And finally, with the best touring title we've seen in while "Weird Al Yankovic: The ridiculously self-indulgent, ill-advised vanity tour," takes to the stage at River Cree Resort and Casino on Saturday.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.