Nagar Kirtan, Sprouts and Dirty Dancing: What to do with your long weekend

Finally, the May long weekend is here. If you're not heading out of town, here's some ideas about what to do with it.

The official Nagar Kirtan Sikh Parade of Edmonton starts from Gurdwara Millwoods at noon on Sunday.

The May long weekend means a return to 104th Street for the Downtown City Market. (CBC) The Mas Band Launch kicks off the countdown to Cariwest 2018. The launch is a showcase of the prototype costumes that Mas bands will take to the streets for Edmonton's Caribbean Arts Festival parade in August. Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boyle Street Plaza.

It's back on 104th Street! The City Market Downtown hits the street with all the food, handicraft and fresh farm produce starting Saturday at 9 a.m.

This weekend marks the beginning of gardening season with centres across the region jammed. It also means the annual bedding plant sale from Thursday to Saturday at the Muttart Conservatory. Free admission.

Some serious spiking and digging will be on display at the Volleyball Canada National Championships on until Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Eclectic artist David Byrne bringing his American Utopia Tour to the Jube. (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium) You can have the time of your life and see Dirty Dancing on the big screen in a drive-in movie experience on Sunday night at the Alberta Avenue Community League

A run for a good cause takes off Saturday at Rundle Park with the 2018 Edmonton Transplant Trot, a celebration of life after transplant for organ and tissue recipients.

Experience vintage Canadiana with the Northern Pikes playing Casino Yellowhead.

A bit crafty? Then the spring Etsy Made in Canada at the Alberta Aviation Museum Saturday and Sunday may be just the ticket. It features 115 local makers, artists, photographers, designers and chefs.

Colourful children's stories to be had at this year Sprouts New Play Festival for Kids. (Concrete Theatre) Talking Heads head man turn solo artist David Byrne bring his American Utopia Tour to the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Sunday.

Children and theatre are at the heart of Concrete Theatre's Sprouts 2018: New Play Festival for Kids over at the Westbury Theatre at the ATB Financial Arts Barns Saturday and Sunday.

Thrash metal band Slayer will fill the seats at the Shaw Conference Centre starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday.