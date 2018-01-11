Whether you want to stay indoors or venture out, there's enough on this list to keep you busy this weekend.

The deep freeze is on Edmonton. The Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival that is. Alberta Avenue will come alive Saturday and Sunday with street hockey, maple syrup and wagon rides. Fireworks will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Maple taffy is one of the treats on offer at Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival. (CBC)

The Edmonton Motorcycle Show will cruise into the Edmonton Expo Centre with motorcycles, scooters and ATVs set to rev up fans up until Sunday.

Alberta country crooners Corb Lund and Ian Tyson take to the stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Saturday at 8 p.m.

Some toe-tapping country music will fill the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium thanks to Corb Lund and Ian Tyson. (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium)

You've heard him on CBC Radio One's The Debaters. Now you can see him on the stage at Festival Place. Veteran comedian Steve Patterson is in Sherwood Park on Saturday.

For a celebration of poet Robert Burns, Scottish heritage, haggis and bagpipes, show up at Rutherford House Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Fans of Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 94 'Surprise' can catch it at the Winspear Centre on Saturday. There's also a world premiere of an Edmonton Symphony Orchestra commission of a concerto for two horns, Mountain Triptych.

Comedian Steve Patterson will appear at Festival Place in Sherwood Park. (Festival Place)

If you'd like to take in the mountains from the comfort of a movie seat, you can head to the Garneau Theatre where Metro Cinema is hosting the Banff Mountain Film Festival Tour with features on until Jan.17.

If you'd prefer to breathe in the fresh air live and in-person, plus try some snowshoeing and stargazing, head out to Elk Island National Park's Astotin Lake. You can catch the magic of the cosmos Saturday night.

Swing and Skate continues Sundays in January and February from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a little dancing to live music indoors along with skating at the city hall rink.

You can look up and out at the stars in the dark sky over Elk Island National Park. (Elk Island National Park)

Even in the cold Edmontonians are continuing to flock to the towering ice castle in Hawrelak Park, complete with a throne room, waterfall and ice maze. Depending on the weather you will likely be able to slide into that attraction until March.

Over at the Citadel Theatre is a production that was as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, and won the Tony Award for best play, it's the production of The Humans featuring a family reunion filled with tension, secrets and hardship on until Jan. 28.

For more fun features and community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.