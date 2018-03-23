Animal lovers in Edmonton lined up for hours Friday at the Edmonton Humane Society for a chance to adopt a pet from nearly 500 cats, dogs, fish, reptiles and even spiders.

"We're a family that loves dogs so we thought we'd help them out," said John Grady, who with his son Jackson met the dog that will become the latest member of their family.

Jonathan and Jackson Grady had their eyes on a dog. (CBC)

The animals were seized from an abandoned pet store in West Edmonton Mall last month and the society is hoping to find homes for the animals quickly, making this weekend a record-setting adoption event.

Hunter will soon be a member of the Grady family. (CBC)

Most of the animals will be available for a reduced adoption fee of $25, while fees for puppies and kittens will be reduced by 25 per cent. Fish will be adoptable for $1.

The line outside the humane society began forming at 7:30 a.m. Friday and was more than 100 deep before doors opened at noon.

Taralyn Adams came from Sylvan Lake, almost two hours southwest of Edmonton, to adopt a gargoyle chameleon for her and her two kids.

'We have called out all hands on deck'1:13

"They're a unique animal to have," Adams said. "It's an unfortunate event, but I'm excited about being able to adopt."

The society says it's still not clear under exactly what circumstances the abandoned animals were discovered.

Its animal control officers are still investigating.