The mother and daughter injured in a crash with a bus on Manning Drive Wednesday have been identified as Mary Noah, 33, and her nine-year-old daughter Adassa Craig.

While Noah was treated and released from hospital with minor injuries, Adassa remains in critical condition with a head injury, family friend Patricia Caldwell said in an email Friday.

"Adassa is having a more challenging time and she remains in a coma," she said. "Adassa had a brain operation hours after the accident and according to her care team, the operation went well."

A scan showed some swelling on the right side of the brain, but the left side is clear and stable, Caldwell said.

The injured girl is being supported by her mother, father, baby brother and other family and friends, she said.

"Adassa has an infectious smile and she loves playing the piano, acting, dancing and singing," Caldwell said. "Like most nine-year-old girls, she enjoys sleepovers and spending time with her French- and English-speaking friends."

Police said Noah was travelling north on Manning Drive south of 33rd Street around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday when she lost control of her Honda Civic and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a southbound Diversified bus.

The bus driver and three passengers were not hurt.

Police said alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.