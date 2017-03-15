A man charged in a violent road rage attack that left an Edmonton woman with two broken arms made a brief appearance in an Edmonton courtroom Wednesday.

Jared Eliasson, 28, appeared briefly by closed-circuit television, wearing an orange prison suit, with his hands folded behind his back.

Eliasson is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public after an incident on the morning of March 7.

A 34-year-old woman was attacked with a crowbar and suffered two broken arms after honking her horn at a car stopped on the roadway in the King Edward Park neighbourhood, police said.

On Wednesday, Eliasson's lawyer Zack Elias, told the judge he needed more time to speak to the assigned crown in the case, who was not in court.

Eliasson only spoke once, telling the judge "Thank you" at the end of the proceedings.

His next court date is March 22.