A photo-radar supervisor charged in a shocking case of kidnapping and sexual assault will remain behind bars.

Paul David Derksen, 50, appeared in court Friday afternoon for a bail hearing.

He was led into the courtroom wearing a baggy orange remand centre jump suit, his short hair combed forward.

Derksen fiddled nervously with a pair of large black-framed glasses. He looked at the floor for most of the hearing, his face expressionless.

During Friday's bail hearing, Crown prosecutor Bonnie Parker told the judge that two additional charges of bribery and breach of trust will be laid in the case.

After hearing from both sides, provincal court judge Lloyd Malin denied the bail application.

Derksen will remain in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for July 7.

Police say a man pulled over a female driver in the area of 91st Street and Anthony Henday Drive at around 2 a.m. on June 4.

The man identified himself as a peace officer and instructed the woman to come back to his SUV.

He threatened the woman, police said, implying that he wouldn't charge her if she performed sexual acts on him.

The woman was driven to the area of Borden Park, more than 15 kilometres away, where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

The victim was eventually driven home. During the ride she used her cellphone to secretly film the man.

Derksen, who was contracted by the city's traffic safety section as a photo-radar supervisor, was arrested a week later.