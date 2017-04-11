Sexual health advocates are calling for a province-wide investigation of Alberta's sex education curriculum after a video comparing abortion to the Holocaust was shown in a Red Deer Catholic school.

"The messaging in the video shown was irresponsible; it was medically inaccurate; it was theological. It was misinformation and it was myths," said Christina Stasia, the founder of Accessing Information not Myths (AIM).

"That's incredibly frustrating because there are resources that provide evidence-based information about abortion and reproductive rights and none of that was shared with the students."

'Completely unacceptable'

The three-minute video titled "The Case Against Abortion: Personhood," was screened in a Grade 10 religion class at at Ecole Secondaire Notre Dame in March, during a presentation by the group Red Deer and Area Pro Life.

A coalition of group including the Compass Centre for Sexual Wellness, the Calgary Sexual Health Centre and AIM (Accessing Information not Myths) are asking Education Minister David Eggen to investigate the incident and ensure students are not being "indoctrinated."

"The video is a problem, and I'm glad that the board chair and the minister are recognizing that the video is a problem, but the video is hardly the only problem with that presentation," Stasia said.

"The entire presentation is rife with medical inaccuracies, with purposeful misinformation and judgements."

A screen shot from the video shown to students at a Red Deer Catholic high school. (Facebook)

Stasia said the use of tax dollars to fund "fear-based' sexual education in public classrooms is completely unacceptable.

"We don't need to bring in people who are not educated about sex ed to teach about sex ed, and we don't need to bring in people that have an agenda to teach about reproductive rights and abortion, because there are experts that are readily available," Stasia said.

"Instead there was a sort of a propaganda video that really problematically and inaccurately compared abortion to the Holocaust was used and shown to students."

'Parents and taxpayers need assurances'

Eggen said in a statement that his office was aware of the video and has contacted Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools "to share [the] government's deep concern."

Guy Pelletier, board chair of Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, was also critical of the video, noting that administration has contacted Red Deer and Area Pro Life with its concerns about the presentation and will be reexamining their existing policy for vetting third-party material.

However, Stasia said the incident raises serious concerns about the quality of sexual education across the province and the province needs to act.

She's lobbying the government to investigate all third-party sexual-health presenters in Alberta schools, and what screening protocols are in place for third-party presenters.

The province should also expedite updates to Alberta's sexual health curriculum to ensure it's up to date and medically accurate, Stasia said.

"Parents and taxpayers need assurances that myths and misinformation are not being delivered in other schools, and swift action by the minister will ensure that our children receive a non-judgmental 21st-century education," Stasia said.