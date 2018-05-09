Abortion clinic 'bubble zones' extended to 150 metres in proposed bill

Proposed legislation to keep protesters away from Alberta's two stand-alone abortion clinics has been amended so the size of the "bubble zones" can be extended to 150 metres if required.

The original version of Bill 9 proposed a 50-metre protester-free zone around the Kensington Clinic in Calgary and Women's Health Options in Edmonton.

The amendment was introduced by Calgary-Bow NDP MLA Deborah Drever in the legislature Tuesday evening.

"The amendment is necessary in order to provide flexibility for cabinet to deal with situations where the 50-metre access zone is insufficient," Drever told the house.

"These situations may include protest activity outside of the currently proposed access zone if it interferes with women accessing health services."

Drever noted the 150-metre zone would also bring Alberta in line with an Ontario law that came into force earlier this year.

The amendment passed 37 to one. Independent MLA Derek Fildebrandt was the only member to vote "no." Fildebrandt supports the idea of protecting women who access the clinics but wants the bill changed to cover all types of protests.

United Conservative Party MLAs are refusing to vote on the bill, which they say is unnecessary and a ploy by the governing NDP to distract from its economic record.

