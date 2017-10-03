Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, the man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police constable on the weekend and running down four pedestrians on Jasper Avenue, made a brief first appearance Tuesday in an Edmonton courtroom.

Provincial court Judge Laura Stevens put the case over for six weeks to allow time for Sharif to get a lawyer and for the Crown to disclose whatever evidence it has.

Sharif, 30, remains in custody and will next be in court Nov. 14. Stevens said bail can be spoken to any time before then with a few days' notice.

A Somali refugee, Sharif is charged with five counts of attempted murder, four counts of criminal flight causing bodily harm, and one count each of dangerous driving and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Still showing a bruise on his forehead that Edmonton police said resulted during two vehicle crashes on Saturday night, Sharif appeared in court without his hands cuffed. A Somali interpreter helped him understand the proceedings. Sharif appeared to be attentive and listening closely.

Edmonton defence lawyer Chady Moustarah assisted Sharif for Tuesday's appearance only. He said a community member is in the process of retaining counsel for Sharif.

​Mahamad Accord, a member of Edmonton's Somali community who identified himself as being with the Edmonton Coalition of Human Rights and Justice, was at court to support Sharif.

Accord said he has been learning more about the accused, including that he has family in Canada — a brother in Toronto.

"Everyone who knows him [Sharif] said this is out of character," Accord said. "There is a mental health issue, we suspect."

Outside court, Moustarah said he believes Sharif is being held in the mental health unit at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

He said Sharif is experiencing "some confusion" because he hasn't had previous involvement with the justice system.