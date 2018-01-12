The man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police officer and running down pedestrians last fall has been found fit to stand trial.

But a second assessment focusing on his mental state at the time of the attack has not yet been completed.

Abdulahi Sharif, 30, was linked by telephone in a conference call to Friday's proceedings in a provincial court in Edmonton.

He faces five counts of attempted murder and several other charges related to the attack that began Sept. 30 outside the Commonwealth Stadium during an Edmonton Eskimos game.

After Friday's proceedings, his lawyer, Karanpal Aujla, said he's not surprised by the conclusion of doctors about Sharif''s current mental health based on his interactions with the accused. But the main focus is on the second evaluation, Aujjla said.

Sharif is still undergoing an assessment of his mental state at the time of the alleged attack on Const. Mike Chernyk

"The criminal responsibility assessment determines if the person actually at the time of the incident was aware of their own actions or not,' Aujla said.

The case has been adjourned until Feb 12 for testing to be completed.

Sharif is also charged with four counts of criminal flight causing bodily harm, and one count each of dangerous driving and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police initially referred to the attacks as "acts of terrorism" and said terrorism-related charges were pending. But terrorism charges have not been laid.

Some politicians such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley have continued to refer to their incidents as terror attacks.