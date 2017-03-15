A child and an adult are dead after a fire ripped through a family home Tuesday in the northern Alberta community of Fox Lake.

Fort Vermilion RCMP and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at about 12:30 p.m., and found the home engulfed in flames.

Two of the six people who lived in the home remained unaccounted for after the fire was extinguished.

On Wednesday, both bodies were found inside the burned home, RCMP said.

"It's a small child and the adult is thought to be a female," said Cpl. Hal Turnbull. "But, of course, we're going to have to wait until the autopsy from the medical examiner to confirm all those details.

"The bodies have been removed and they are secured at the morgue in the Fox Lake health centre right now."

Four other residents of the house received treatment for smoke inhalation. Three were airlifted to Fort Vermilion for medical attention and one was taken to the Health Centre in Fox Lake, and released after being treated there.

The identities of the victims are not being released by the RCMP.

The home was destroyed in the fire and the displaced family members are getting assistance from RCMP Victim Services and the Red Cross.

A crisis response team from High Level has also been dispatched to help the family and community members cope with the tragedy, Turnbull said.

"It's certainly is a tragic loss, especially at this time of year too, not only environmental factors but because at this time of year, people are usually close together inside," he said

"And close-knit families do feel this kind of loss the hardest."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fox Lake is about 150 kilometres east of High Level.