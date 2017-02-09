The committee overseeing the recovery of Fort McMurray in the aftermath of last year's wildfire rejected the idea of a new work camp for contractors coming to town to help rebuild.

The vacancy rate within the rental and hotel markets doesn't support the project, Recovery Task Force operations manager Erin O'Neill said during Wednesday night's meeting of the recovery committee.

The recovery committee is recommending council does not approve the development permit application for the work camp, which was proposed for the industrial park in the Saprae Creek area.

Coun. Allan Vinni said he was insulted the idea was even put forward.

"This is beyond the pale. This is ridiculous request," he said. "We have tons of accommodation that exists in this town."

Coun. Allan Vinni called the development permit application to build accommodation for workers coming to town for the rebuild "a ridiculous request." He said there is already "tons of accommodation" in Fort McMurray. (Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo )

Hotel rooms and rental properties available

Since wildfire swept through Fort McMurray in May 2016, about 1,000 of the 2,000 available hotel rooms are consistently sitting empty, according to the local hotel association.

Jayakrishna Tiramula of the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre told the recovery committee an influx of large bookings aren't cause for concern so far.

The contractors are still waiting on permits, he said, and don't even have hard and fast dates yet.

'We are ready for clients whenever they come.' - Jayakrishna Tiramula

"We are ready for clients whenever they come," Tiramuala said.

A report to the recovery committee indicates there are also openings in the rental market.

The report states that the Wood Buffalo Housing and Development Corporation is currently reporting over 200 vacancies of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses as well as four-bedroom duplexes.

The recovery task force has approached the local housing corporation about matching contractors up with places to stay and the housing corporation is considering the option, the report states.

When the application for the work camp first came to the recovery committee in July 2016, it was for a 1,068-bed facility.

The application the recovery committee discussed on Wednesday night had been scaled back to 329 beds, but sought a 30-month extension beyond the June 30, 2017 removal date.

Vinni said he was confident workers who come to town to help with the rebuild will have places to stay.

"Let's try and make it a positive experience for everybody, absolutely," he said. "I just don't think we need new accommodation to do that."

roberta.bell@cbc.ca

@roberta__bell