People living in northeast Edmonton got a colourful surprise Sunday.
A bright yellow, red and blue hot-air balloon landed right in the middle of the Newton neighbourhood.
It landed squarely in someone's front yard, in between a pair of elm trees and a parked RV.
Despite the thrilling landing, no one was hurt.
Emergency crews spent more than an hour on site, securing the scene and helping to haul away the deflated balloon.
A breezy morning may be to blame for the unexpected landing.
The balloon's owner, Sundance Balloons, said hot-air balloons adapt their routes to where the wind takes them and the pilot chose the neighbourhood to land because it was free of power lines and other obstacles.