People living in northeast Edmonton got a colourful surprise Sunday.

A bright yellow, red and blue hot-air balloon landed right in the middle of the Newton neighbourhood.

The hot air balloon, at the whim of the changing winds, landed in a north Edmonton residential area on Sunday morning. (Simone Melanie Antoine/Facebook)

Fire crews were called around 8 a.m. after a bystander noticed the balloon descending quickly near 119 Avenue and 54 Street. 

It landed squarely in someone's front yard, in between a pair of elm trees and a parked RV. 

Despite the thrilling landing, no one was hurt. 

Emergency crews spent more than an hour on site, securing the scene and helping to haul away the deflated balloon. 

A breezy morning may be to blame for the unexpected landing.

The balloon's owner, Sundance Balloons, said hot-air balloons adapt their routes to where the wind takes them and the pilot chose the neighbourhood to land because it was free of power lines and other obstacles.

