Edmonton chef and charcuterie specialist Steven Furgiuele wants to open the city's first salumeria, a shop specializing in locally-produced cured meats like salami and capocollo.

After years working in professional kitchens, Furgiuele is certain he's found the perfect recipe for success.

Steven Furgiuele wants to open Edmonton's first salumeria, featuring cured meats. (Fuge Fine Meat )

"It's just taking my restaurant experience and all these other avenues of my life, and putting it together," said Furgiuele, the owner and operator of Fuge Fine Meat.

"I have this comprehensive business that has killer photography, wicked sausages, and great connections with all the people I've met in town over the last four years that I've been here in Edmonton."

Furgiuele already supplies some of the city's better restaurants, including Otto, Sugarbowl, Pourhouse Bistro, Taproom, and Bonjour Bakery.

The appetite for his products continues to grow, but in order to meet the demand he needs to expand to a permanent production facility with a large walk-in curing refrigeration unit.

He's joined forces with Alberta Treasury Branch's BoostR campaign to help raise money for the expansion.

Over the next six weeks, the campaign aims to raise $20,000.

'Food ... an important part of our lives'

Furgiuele's obsession with food began at an early age. Raised in a large Italian family in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Furgiuele grew up surrounded by hanging sausages and hearty food.

"Food was always an important part of our lives. Family meals were these extended marathons. You'd eat the meal and then afterward you'd have the wine, the cheese the salami for a couple hours.

"My father was always bringing me out to the garden, telling me to respect the tomato, respect what we grew."

After studying as a chef in his mid 20s, Furgiuele moved out west where he spent more than three years as head chef at Culina Mill Creek.

It was during this time that he found discovered his love of the craft.

He started making ring after ring of cured meat to supply the restaurant kitchen. The hunger for the work became insatiable.

He spent hours perfecting each of his recipes, from chorizo verde with smoked peppers and cilantro, to beef bratwurst with hints of allspice, caraway and mustard.

When Culina closed, he decided to make a go of sausage making full time.

"I started producing this stuff at night with the encouragement of my staff and it eventually it just grew," he said.

"People started calling and I started to realize my love for it really just started to explode so that's why I decided to leave the restaurant world in a sense and become more of a provider."