'A big loss for our community': Three people from Maskwacis killed in highway crash

People in Maskwacis are mourning the loss of three community members killed Thursday in a highway crash.

Samson Cree Nation entrepreneur Kevin Montour, 51, and his wife Lisa, 47, were killed along with Tammy Bolstad, a member of the Ermineskin Cree Nation.

Montour and his wife were "very well-liked," said Coun. Vinnie Saddleback, a cousin of Montour. "The community is really shocked that this happened.

"It's definitely a big loss for our community. I can't really put in words how much of a loss it is."

The motorcycle the couple was riding was southbound on Highway 2A when it collided with a northbound pickup truck turning left onto Highway 611 at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, RCMP said in a news release.

The fatal crash happened just north of Maskwacis on Thursday evening. (Google) The couple was thrown from the motorcycle. The male driver and female passenger of the pickup truck got out to provide medical assistance, according to police. A southbound SUV then slammed into them.

The female passenger of the pickup truck who died was identified by Maskwacis leaders as Tammy Bolstad.

Bolstad was a member of the Ermineskin Cree Nation, said Saddleback. Ermineskin, Samson Cree Nation, and two other reserves make up the Maskwacis community, about 95 kilometres south of Edmonton.

In a statement, Ermineskin Cree Nation leaders and administrators extended their condolences to the families.

"May our prayers for you and your loved ones bring you comfort," the statement said, "and may the Creator bring them peace and keep them safe on their journey home."

Saddleback said the Montours had two adult sons.

Montour owned a tow-truck company called Natuasis and an RV storage facility, businesses that employed many community members, he said.

"He had a big business. He thrived," Saddleback said. "He was like a role model."

Experienced biker

Saddleback said the Montours were sociable and attended community events.

"I went to a wedding here a couple years ago and they pulled up on their bike," Saddleback said, noting Montour preferred to travel on his Harley Davidson.

"He's an experienced biker. He's been riding bikes all his life," Saddleback said. "He's very safety conscious.

"I was shocked to hear he got into an accident. I was shocked to hear he was gone."

The driver of the pickup truck and the driver and three passengers in the SUV were not injured.

"A tragic collision of this nature hits the Maskwacis community hard," Staff Sgt. Simon McDermott of Maskwacis RCMP said in the news release.

Saddleback said the community rallies in times of loss.

"Where we find strength with our losses is we just go back to the roots of our culture, our native roots, our culture and our faith," Saddleback said. "That's what helps us through these tough times."

Saddleback said the people of the four nations that make up Maskwacis are there for one another.

"We have a very supportive community when it comes to that."

RCMP are still investigating the accident.

Victim services units and an urgent mental health unit are on hand for the community, RCMP said in the news release.