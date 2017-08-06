Eight people, including three children, were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision in west Edmonton on Sunday.

The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m., when a pickup truck travelling north on 178th Street collided with an eastbound Nissan Rogue in the intersection at 107th Avenue.

Three children between the ages of one and six, along with the male driver of the pickup truck, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Four adults in the Nissan Rogue were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Broken glass and debris littered the intersection Sunday afternoon.

The intersection remains closed as police investigate.