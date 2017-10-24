A man is dead after his pickup truck collided with a gravel truck in northwestern Alberta.

RCMP were called to the scene of the crash at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, north of Fairview, Alta.

The pickup was travelling westbound on Township Road 824 and the gravel truck was travelling northbound on Range Road 40 when it went through the intersection.

The pickup collided with the passenger side of the gravel truck, according to a news release from the Fairview RCMP.

A 78-year-old Fairview man was the lone occupant of the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the gravel truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The name of the 78-year-old victim will not be released by police.

Fairview is approximately 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.