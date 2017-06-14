A man who died after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in northwest Edmonton on the weekend has been identified as 22-year-old Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle.
- Edmonton police search for suspect vehicles in 7-Eleven shooting death
- Man shot at northwest Edmonton 7-Eleven dies in hospital
An autopsy Tuesday revealed Nur-Abdulle died from a gunshot wound.
He was shot during an altercation with a group of people outside a 7-Eleven store near 118th Street and 145th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
Homicide detectives continue to search for two suspicious vehicles connected to the shooting, a newer model, dark grey Dodge Durango and a black Hyundai Tucson.