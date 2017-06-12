Edmonton police are asking the public to help find two vehicles driven by the suspects in Sunday's shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

One of the vehicles is a newer model, dark grey Dodge Durango, and the other is a dark-coloured SUV, according to police.

The man was shot during an altercation with a group of people outside a 7-Eleven store at around 4:40 p.m. near 118th Street and 145th Avenue, according to police.

The dark grey Dodge Durango (Edmonton Police Service)

The victim died overnight in hospital, police said Monday.

An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicles to contact them.