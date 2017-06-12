Edmonton police are asking the public to help find two vehicles driven by the suspects in Sunday's shooting death of a 22-year-old man.
One of the vehicles is a newer model, dark grey Dodge Durango, and the other is a dark-coloured SUV, according to police.
The man was shot during an altercation with a group of people outside a 7-Eleven store at around 4:40 p.m. near 118th Street and 145th Avenue, according to police.
The victim died overnight in hospital, police said Monday.
An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicles to contact them.