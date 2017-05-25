Four people are dead after a head-on collision east of St. Paul in northern Alberta Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 29 between Range Road 72 and Range Road 73 at around 6:40 p.m. where two pick-up trucks collided head-on, RCMP said in a news release.

Both drivers, and two passengers from the same vehicle, were declared dead at the scene.

A third passenger was taken to hospital, but police could not provide details on the severity of the injuries.

Police have not released any information on the identity of the victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the St. Paul and Elk Point RCMP detachments.

Highway 29 remains closed to traffic in both directions. Traffic is being diverted until the road re-opens. Drivers in the area are asked to check Alberta 411 for updates.

St. Paul is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.