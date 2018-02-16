Four Edmonton men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Kevin Dean Yellowbird, whose body was found in Sturgeon County last October.

​Sterling Devon Martin McGilvery, 24, Skylar Taurus McGilvery, 21, Tyler Edmund Fischer, 31 and Cougar Dominique Fafard, 24, were all arrested in and around Edmonton on Thursday, RCMP said Friday.

All four are scheduled to appear in Morinville provincial court Feb. 22.

Morinville RCMP found Yellowbird's body in a ditch on a rural road on Oct. 17.

Yellowbird was from Edmonton but also had ties to Ma-Me-O Beach, 90 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

His death is not related to the discoveries of two other bodies in rural areas near Morinville and St. Albert in October and November, RCMP said.

But in a news release, RCMP said Yellowbird's death "was not a random incident." Police are not looking for any other suspects in the investigation.

On Nov. 25, the body of 25-year-old Ahmed Farah was found outside Edmonton on Range Road 251, about 250 metres north of Poundmaker Road.

He had been released from the Edmonton Remand Centre less than two hours earlier. Farah's death has been ruled as suspicious.

On Oct. 30, 26-year-old Krishneel Kamal Kumar's body was found in a field in Sturgeon County. His death was ruled a homicide.

