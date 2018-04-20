Skip to Main Content
3-year Groat Road bridge, road rehab project starts Monday

The world is about to change for Edmonton commuters who use Groat Road to cross the North Saskatchewan River.

Commuters urged to find alternate routes over the river for the next three years

Vehicle traffic on the Groat Road Bridge will be down to one lane in each direction for the next three years. (City of Edmonton)

The $48-million Groat Road bridges and road renewal project will begin Monday at 9 a.m., when traffic crews reduce the busy commuter route to one lane in each direction between 87th Avenue and Victoria Park Road.

The Groat Road Bridge, the Emily Murphy Park Road overpass and the Victoria Park Road overpass will be rehabilitated, as will Groat Road itself. 

The city is urging motorists to use alternate routes for the next three years or face delays as the speed limit is reduced to 50 km/h.

The route will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, though the sidewalk on the bridge will be narrowed and cyclists will be forced to dismount while crossing.

A map shows the sections of Groat Road that will be under construction for three years. (City of Edmonton)
