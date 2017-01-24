RCMP are releasing dramatic surveillance images of a thieving duo responsible for robbing a string of businesses across central Alberta, armed with a knife, shotgun and screwdriver.

Armed robbers also targeted the East 40 Pub in Red Deer. This surveillance image shows one of the suspects entering the lounge with a shotgun. (RCMP)

Investigators believe that five armed robberies which occurred over the past 30 days in various towns across central Alberta were committed by the same men.

After drawing a connection between the cases, investigators are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects.

The first robbery occurred Dec 22 in Bentley. A bar was robbed by two men armed with a shotgun and a black hunting knife. The men — whose faces were shrouded by balaclavas — demanded cash, before fleeing the scene in a dark coloured Dodge, possibly a Durango.

A bar in Red Deer 40 kilometres away was the next to be targeted. On Dec. 28, two men entered the East 40th Pub wielding a shotgun and a screwdriver. They fled the scene with a black bag full of cash which they loaded into a metallic brown Toyota Sienna.

On Jan. 15, masked men entered the Grande Hotel in Rimbey before fleeing the scene. (RCMP)

The thieves would strike again on Dec. 31. Two disguised men — one of whom was armed with a shotgun — robbed the Sundre Motor Inn. A third suspect waited outside in a Chevrolet Trailblazer. After making their getaway, the vehicle was found abandoned nearby.

On Jan. 7, two male suspects entered the lobby of the Ponoka hotel carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a large knife. The suspects drove off in a Kia Sorrento, with an unidentified driver behind the wheel.

In this surveillance image provided by RCMP, two men can be seen entering the East 40 Pub in Red Deer. (RCMP )

The vehicle had been stolen and was later found abandoned in Red Deer.

Then on Jan. 15 the Grande Hotel in Rimbey was robbed by two men, one carrying a shotgun. Both men appeared to be Caucasian, were wearing black hoodies, masks and blue jeans. The employee working the hotel's front desk was told to empty the cash register and hand over all the cash. The men, once again, escaped before police arrived on scene.

No shots were ever fired in the robberies and no one was injured, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The priority crimes task force, along with RCMP members from Red Deer, Ponoka, Sundre, Rimbey and Sylvan Lake detachments, are working together on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call RCMP or the Crime Stoppers hotline.