3 dead in highway crash near Maskwacis

A man and two women are dead after a three-vehicle crash on a central Alberta highway on Thursday night.

RCMP and emergency crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of highways 2A and 611 West, just north of Maskwacis.

Police say the pickup was travelling north on Highway 2A tried to turn onto Highway 611 and collided with the southbound motorcycle.

The rider and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown from the bike.

The driver and passenger of the pickup jumped out of their truck to provide medical assistance, police said.

A third vehicle, an SUV, traveling south on Highway 2A then ran into the wreckage from the first crash, police said.

The 51-year-old man on the motorcycle, his 47-year-old female passenger and a 47-year-old woman who was a passenger in the truck were declared dead on scene.

All three victims were from Maskwacis, a small community about 95 kilometres south of Edmonton.

'A tragic collision'

The driver of the pickup truck and the driver and three passengers of the SUV were not injured.

"A tragic collision of this nature hits the Maskwacis community hard," Staff Sgt. Simon McDermott of Maskwacis RCMP said in a statement.

"Our condolences to all the families affected by this terrible incident. The RCMP and their victim services units from both Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin, as well as the urgent mental health unit, will work to provide whatever support community members may seek to get through this."

A collision analyst is investigating the crash. The scene was cleared around 4 a.m. Friday.