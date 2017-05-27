A second semi-trailer collision in two days caused another spill on Highway 63 on Saturday morning.

Boyle RCMP responded to the second collision at the 56th kilometre of the highway. After investigation, police determined the semi swerved to avoid a moose on the highway.

The semi-trailer's load of sulphur spilled onto the roadway. The driver was not injured in the incident.

On Friday night, police responded to a call at the 89th kilometre marker, where the driver of a semi lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the centre median, spilling natural-gas condensate over the roadway.

Clean-up crews were on scene shortly after both incidents and police said neither of the spills put the public at risk.

Highway 63's northbound lanes are both open but southbound near the 56th kilometre marker was down to one lane with slow-moving traffic late Saturday.

Boyle is approximately 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.