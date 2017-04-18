Wood Buffalo RCMP have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder in the beating death of a Fort McMurray man earlier this month.

Mark Wiley, 33, died in Edmonton hospital on April 12, five days after he was assaulted in downtown Fort McMurray.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday, confirming Wiley's death as homicide, police said in a news release.

Wiley was found on Franklin Avenue on April 7 at about 3:45 a.m. after police responded to a report of a man lying on the ground.

He was severely injured and was airlifted to Edmonton hospital.

The accused was arrested Monday and is due to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court April 24.