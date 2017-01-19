Two elderly people died in a murder-suicide in southwest Edmonton, it has been confirmed.

Following autopsies Wednesday, a medical examiner concluded both died of gunshot wounds. The woman's death was confirmed as a homicide by police. The man's death is being described as non-criminal, or suicide.

Edmonton police officers found the bodies of a 74-year-old male and a 59-year-old female at the home near Riverbend Road early Wednesday morning.

Police went to 213 Heagle Cres. in the Henderson Estates neighbourhood after receiving a call from someone who said they knew the deceased. Police immediately deemed the deaths as suspicious.

Police did not release the names of the two individuals.

A neighbour said an elderly couple lived in the home. The property is owned by Clive O'Neil Deutscher, a doctor, and his wife Karlene Johner.

Deutscher's son, Neil Deutscher, lives in Arizona, where his father used to be licensed as a doctor. He declined to comment on the deaths, but confirmed his father lived at the address.

Deutscher most recently worked in Edmonton as a medical consultant with the Alberta Workers' Compensation Board (WCB), where his name is among the 10 highest earners on the 2015 compensation disclosure list.

A WCB spokesperson, Ben Dille, said Deutscher hasn't worked for the organization since February 2016.

The Arizona Medical Board lists Deutscher's medical specialization as occupational medicine and pulmonary disease.

Police say the investigation has concluded and no charges will be laid.