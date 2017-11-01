A man and a woman were killed and 14 others injured — most of them children — Tuesday evening in a collision between two vans on a northern Alberta reserve.

Both vans were carrying children coming home from trick-or-treating in nearby St. Paul, RCMP Cpl. Ron Bumbry told CBC News.

Around 8:30 p.m., St. Paul RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Saddle Lake First Nation.

A van carrying six people heading south on the Northsouth Road crossed into the path of a northbound van carrying 10 people, RCMP said.

A 42-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, both from Saddle Lake, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both had been in the northbound van.

Bumbry said all other occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Ten were minors, including two children aged one and two, he said.

Traffic on the road was detoured for several hours while police investigated.

The investigation continues. All contributing factors are being considered, including weather and road conditions, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and the community of Saddle Lake Cree Nation that have been affected by this tragic incident," RCMP said in a news release.

Saddle Lake First Nation is 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Boy, 13, hurt in High Prairie hit-and-run

In another incident on Halloween evening, a 13-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries after he was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. in High Prairie.

The vehicle, described as a "silver/white sedan," left the scene after striking the boy at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 48th Street, RCMP said. The car was turning west from 48th Street and struck the boy as he was walking north.

The boy has been released from hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

High Prairie is 370 km northwest of Edmonton.