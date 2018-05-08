15-year-old girl seriously injured after collision in southeast Edmonton

A 15-year-old girl was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, police said.

A witness reported a hit and run after the girl was struck while crossing the road at 31 Street and 38 Avenue at around 6:38 p.m., police said.

Police did not provide further details about the collision.

The girl was transported to the University of Alberta hospital. The extent of the girl's injuries was not disclosed by police.

A male suspect is in police custody, according to Staff Sgt. Ashley Emerson.

No further details about the suspect or the suspect vehicle were provided.

Edmonton police said the intersection was closed to traffic following the incident while the Major Collision Investigation Unit investigated.

The area was reopened to traffic later Tuesday evening, police said.