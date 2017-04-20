Since the last May's wildfire, Fort McMurray's municipal government has spent $141.6 million on emergency response and recovery.

The municipality spent $118.4 million on fire fighting, providing security around damaged neighbourhoods, overtime and salaries, and contracted labour and supplies within the first six months of the disaster, show numbers released at a Wood Buffalo Recovery Committee meeting Wednesday.

Since then, the municipality has spent $20.3 million on recovery operations and $2.8 million on infrastructure projects such as minor slope stabilization.

The entire amount is expected to be covered by Alberta's Disaster Recovery Program which ensure municipal infrastructure and services are returned to pre-disaster state.

To date, the municipality has received $107.8 million from the province.

The Wood Buffalo Recovery Task Force expects to spend $48 million on recovery as the city rebuilds more homes in 2017, said Mark Power, project services manager.

"Once the boots are on the ground, the cost-burn increases rapidly," Power said.

The Fort McMurray wildfire, still smoldering in some places, covered 589,552 hectares and forced 90,000 people from their homes last May before devouring more than 2,400 homes and buildings.

Follow David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent