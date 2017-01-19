Twelve people were forced from their homes after a duplex fire in central Edmonton Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a duplex near 107th Avenue and 112th Street in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood.

The fire broke out on the building's main floor and spread to the roof of the building, emergency services spokesperson Kristi Bland said.

Flames were visible when firefighters arrived, she said.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews remained at the property Thursday morning, dousing hot spots and removing scorched insulation from the damaged attic.

Bland said staff from the emergency response team on site, including officials with the Canadian Red Cross, helped the displaced families find places to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate has not been determined.