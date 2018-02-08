A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man on 118th Avenue last month.

Police arrested the suspect Wednesday night near 130th Avenue and 60th Street.

He is also charged with robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and breach of a probation order.

On Jan. 24, police responded to a call about a personal robbery. Two men — 28-year-old twin brothers — were at a bus stop on 118th Avenue west of 82nd Street when they were approached by a man who tried to rob them.

One of the brothers was stabbed in the chest. Both pursued the suspect, who fled eastbound on the north side of 118th Avenue. The injured man later died in hospital.