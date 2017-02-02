Edmonton police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a downtown apartment building Wednesday night.

Emergency crews arrived at the building near the corner of 107th Avenue and 108th Street shortly before midnight after receiving reports of heavy smoke coming from from a suite in the complex.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a man dead inside the smoke-filled apartment.

Fire officials say a pot left unattended on the stove appeared to be the cause of the smoke and there was no actual fire.

A police spokesperson confirmed Thursday morning the death has been deemed non-suspicious, but declined to confirm the cause of death.

Fire officials say the smoke was contained to a single suite and the apartment building, located in the Central McDougall neighbourhood, did not have to be evacuated.