Alberta Health Services will cover more physiotherapy services for lower-income people, but fewer for higher-income earners when changes to coverage are implemented this spring.

AHS is moving towards a more consistent model for funding physiotherapy care delivered by private clinics, says Sean Chilton, vice president, collaborative practise nurses and health professions.

Sean Chilton, is vice president, collaborative practise nurses and health professions for AHS. (AHS)

"This means that there will be standardized access to private physiotherapists across Alberta," he said.

Previous coverage varied substantially across Alberta, Chilton said.

"Depending on where you are, depended on the services you were provided, and certainly there was inequity in how that was being provided."

According to the AHS website, all residents, regardless of income, are entitled to up to two treatments per year for things like sprained ankles, neck and back strains and conditions related to arthritis, while low-income clients are entitled to six treatments.

As of April 1, AHS will no longer provide universal coverage for those conditions, Chilton said.

'Cadillac model' system

"Those individuals who are in the mid-to-high income will have to go through a private insurance or pay out of pocket for those services and our focus will be on providing support and continuing to fund services for those who have sustained fractures, who may have hip or knee replacement or post-operative orthopedic surgery."

Simon Cooke worries clients just above the income cut-off level will miss out on necessary treatment. (Physiotherapy Alberta)

To access AHS-funded physiotherapy from a private clinic, an Albertan must already receive assistance from an agency program such as Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped or Alberta Works, be receiving a student loan or seniors assistance, or have an income for a family of four below $45,712.

Simon Cooke, president of Physiotherapy Alberta, says changing what was considered to be a "Cadillac model" system in Edmonton will have an impact on the health and quality of life for the "working poor," those who are just above the income cut-off line.

"If you then look at them having an injury to their back or shoulder, that limits their ability to work or function, well, then that can start to have trickle-down effects on them personally and, then in the bigger sense, on the healthcare system as well."

Clients who undergo orthopedic surgery or have a fracture will also see their post-op rehabilitation treatment reduced from six treatments to three, Cooke said.

"There's going to be lots of individuals particularly in Edmonton where their ability to access physiotherapy service does change," said Cooke.

"Those numbers will definitely, definitely change with the new model."

Coverage 'incredibly limited'

Dianne Millette, registrar and CEO of Physiotherapy Alberta College and Association, said access to physiotherapy is more important now than ever with a focus on getting people out of hospital sooner and back into their own homes and community.

"Historically, I think the coverage has been incredibly limited anyway," she said.

"I think it has to be a balanced conversation about what's being lost versus what's being gained and certainly in this new model, there are some elements that AHS certainly believes will be of benefit."

Overall, Millette said, the college is glad AHS is continuing to contract private services.

"I think that it's challenging to decide what services are going to continue or not in these economic times, so I think it's wonderful that they have continued and it doesn't appear to us at least on the surface, that they're losing any funding in terms of these contracts.

"They're just disseminating them differently."

Outpatient physiotherapy services in hospitals will not be changed, AHS said.

It emphasizes clients will still be covered for a limited number of treatments in private clinics for fractures, hip or knee replacements or post orthopedic surgery rehabilitation.