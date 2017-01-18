Northern and Central Alberta communities will share in more than $1.7 million in Canada 150 funding, cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi announced in Fort McMurray on Wednesday.

The money will help 14 communities modernize local recreation facilities and improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

Sohi, minister of infrastructure and communities, acknowledged the Fort McMurray wildfire devastated the city and recognized the importance of community centres and programs for healing and recovery.

"We know that 2016 was a incredibly difficult year for the people of Fort McMurray," Sohi said. "And Canada's 150th infrastructure program is incredibly important to this community following the devastating fire."

The wildfire in May 2016 prompted one of Canada's largest evacuations, when about 90,000 people were forced from their homes. The fire destroyed about 2,400 homes. A study on Tuesday estimated costs could be as high as as $9 billion.

All year the federal government is marking the 150th anniversary of Confederation. Similar investments in community infrastructure are being made across the country.

The largest project announced Wednesday was for the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation reserve, which will receive more than $404,000 to expand its youth and elders lodge and make it more energy efficient.

The Fort McMurray Historical Society will get $140,000 to upgrade its furnaces.

Recreation centres on the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement and Bigstone Cree First Nation reserves will be upgraded.

Arenas in Bruderheim, Two Hills and Smoky Lake will be renovated, and other improvements will be made to arenas in Mannville, Marwayne and Elk Point.

The government will also provide funding for Canada 150 celebrations in St. Paul and Janvier.

$3 million for Edmonton and area

On Tuesday, Sohi announced that 21 community projects in Edmonton and surrounding area will receive more than $3 million in Canada 150 funding.

The City of Edmonton will get $500,000 to upgrade Queen Elizabeth park. The city and the Griesbach community league will get $235,000 to build a playground.

Strathcona County will get $500,000 to modernize the curling rink at the Glen Allan recreation complex, and Calmar will get a similar amount to upgrade its arena.

St. Albert will receive $137,000 for an Indigenous healing garden within its Red Willow Park trail system.