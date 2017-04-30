After five days of packed venues, impromptu late-night jam sessions, and crowds from across the Maritimes exploring the streets of Saint John, it's almost time for the Port City to bid adieu to the East Coast Music Awards.

The week has brought thousands of musicians, delegates, and fans to the city to enjoy live tunes and take in workshops, one-on-one coaching sessions, and music showcases.

The final day of the ECMAs kicks off with a Indigenous Showcase at 12 p.m. at 112 Princess Street.

Free gospel performances are taking place at the Market Square Atrium from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Industry awards will be presented at the Delta from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A songwriter's circle at the Church of St. Andrew and St. David happens from 3:30 p.m to 6 p.m.

After that, there's a free party at the Delta to officially hand over the reigns of the ECMAs to Halifax, where the east coast's biggest official music party is scheduled to take place in 2018.

