They came. They saw. They marvelled.
Canadians across the country put on protective glasses to take in a partial solar eclipse on Monday, while south of the border Americans travelled to the path of totality to see the moon completely blot out the sun during a rare coast-to-coast total solar eclipse.
Did you miss the show? Take in some of the best videos and photos here.
Part I: Getting ready
In the United States, millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday.
Scientists watched from telescopes, the International Space Station, planes and high-altitude balloons beaming back live video.
Though not so striking as a full eclipse, the partial eclipse drew large crowds in Canada, as this line in Edmonton illustrated.
Edmontonians line up to get a glimpse at the solar eclipse at the Telus World of Science observatory. #EclipseSolar2017 #yeg pic.twitter.com/IlgxmmHPH5—
People were cautioned to wear eclipse glasses to prevent serious eye damage. This man in St. Joseph, Mo., spread the message.
Meet Captain Corona. "Protect your retinas!" (Photo by Jason Burles) pic.twitter.com/5bprRDM3Td—
Even a quick glance at the sun is never safe, particularly during an eclipse.
The long-term consequences include macular degeneration and cataracts.
PART II: It begins
First image of the #Eclipse2017 via @nasahqphoto from Northern Cascades National Park, Washington on Aug. 21, 2017: https://t.co/EjUBqSD7ZI pic.twitter.com/5k1iSI1ljZ—
Despite all the warnings, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump briefly looked directly at the sun without eclipse glasses.
Then the president did, too.
Eventually they both came around.
NASA reported 4.4 million people were watching its TV coverage midway through the eclipse.
It was the most-observed and most-photographed eclipse in history, with many Americans staking out prime viewing spots.
The Earth, moon and sun line up perfectly every one to three years, briefly turning day into night for a sliver of the planet.
Very cool: #eclipse shadows cast by sun through the leaves are now in crescent shapes pic.twitter.com/04TCczU15h—
The moon hadn't thrown this much shade at the U.S. since 1918, during the nation's last coast-to-coast total eclipse.
The path of totality passed through 14 states, starting in Oregon.
The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada said Vancouver enjoyed 86 per cent coverage, as seen in this sped-up video.
PART III: Totality
People in the path of the full eclipse — known as the path of totality — were giddy, as can be seen in this video of thousands of screaming attendees at a football stadium in Carbondale, Ill.
The darkness from the totality lasted only about two to three minutes in any one spot.
First glimpse of the total solar eclipse. Beautiful!#Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/e5fw04oEq5—
The temperature dropped and birds quieted down as the line of darkness raced 4,200 kilometres across the continent in about 90 minutes.
Totality! pic.twitter.com/MtRejOE3em—
Skies were clear along most of the route, to the relief of those who feared cloud cover would spoil this once-in-a-lifetime moment.
This is the first eclipse of the social media era to pass through such a heavily populated area.
The next coast-to-coast eclipse in the U.S. is not until 2045.
Crickets chirped and the stars came out in the middle of the day.
Hear the crickets? During totality of #SolarEclipse2017 the crickets begin to chirp because they think it's night: https://t.co/cOKssim1bY pic.twitter.com/sztula7lkD—
The shadow was a corridor just 96 to 113 kilometres wide.
Voila! The #Eclipse2017 shadow from @Space_Station, no words needed // Voilà! L'eclisse vista dalla Stazione Spaziale, non servono parole... pic.twitter.com/7kD5AYb5zj—
As totality ended, what is known as "the diamond ring effect" occurred.
DIAMOND RING 😍😍😍 via NASA and USTREAM #SolarEclipse2017 #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/mIgMnYAM6q—
After dark, afterglow
Afterwards, many people were awestruck by what they had seen.
That was one of the most magnificent things I have ever seen. Pure, unfiltered joyousness. #eclipse—
Clouds or not, that was absolutely amazing. #SolarEclipse2017—
Our small, beautiful place in the universe. Worth taking care of. pic.twitter.com/xjUWIVQxSA—
Canada gets its own full eclipse in 7 years
Upset that you missed the show? Canada gets its own solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.