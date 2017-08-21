They came. They saw. They marvelled.

Canadians across the country put on protective glasses to take in a partial solar eclipse on Monday, while south of the border Americans travelled to the path of totality to see the moon completely blot out the sun during a rare coast-to-coast total solar eclipse.

Did you miss the show? Take in some of the best videos and photos here.

Part I: Getting ready

In the United States, millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday.

Annie Gray Penuel and Lauren Peck, both of Dallas, wear their makeshift eclipse glasses at Nashville's eclipse viewing party ahead of the solar eclipse.

Scientists watched from telescopes, the International Space Station, planes and high-altitude balloons beaming back live video.

Mike Newchurch, left, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Ala., and graduate student Paula Tucker prepare a weather balloon before releasing it to perform research during the solar eclipse near Hopkinsville, Ky.

Though not so striking as a full eclipse, the partial eclipse drew large crowds in Canada, as this line in Edmonton illustrated.

Edmontonians line up to get a glimpse at the solar eclipse at the Telus World of Science observatory. #EclipseSolar2017 #yeg pic.twitter.com/IlgxmmHPH5 — @TravisMcEwanCBC

People were cautioned to wear eclipse glasses to prevent serious eye damage. This man in St. Joseph, Mo., spread the message.

Meet Captain Corona. "Protect your retinas!" (Photo by Jason Burles) pic.twitter.com/5bprRDM3Td — @NebulousNikki

Even a quick glance at the sun is never safe, particularly during an eclipse.

Ariana Mareyev, 10, wears several pairs of solar glasses on the flight deck of the Naval museum ship U.S.S. Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, S.C. (Randall Hill/Reuters)

The long-term consequences include macular degeneration and cataracts.

Eclipse watchers at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver use welder masks to see the sun. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

PART II: It begins

First image of the #Eclipse2017 via @nasahqphoto from Northern Cascades National Park, Washington on Aug. 21, 2017: https://t.co/EjUBqSD7ZI pic.twitter.com/5k1iSI1ljZ — @NASAGoddardPix

Despite all the warnings, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump briefly looked directly at the sun without eclipse glasses.

Without protective glasses on, Melania Trump looks up at the solar eclipse. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Then the president did, too.

Without his protective glasses on, U.S. President Donald Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Eventually they both came around.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump watch the solar eclipse from the White House - this time, with protective glasses. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

NASA reported 4.4 million people were watching its TV coverage midway through the eclipse.

The International Space Station, in silhouette, transits the sun during a partial solar eclipse seen from Northern Cascades National Park in Washington state. (Bill Ingalls/NASA/handout via Reuters)

It was the most-observed and most-photographed eclipse in history, with many Americans staking out prime viewing spots.

People watch the start of the solar eclipse and raise their hands in prayer in a viewing event led by Native American elders at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest.

The Earth, moon and sun line up perfectly every one to three years, briefly turning day into night for a sliver of the planet.

Very cool: #eclipse shadows cast by sun through the leaves are now in crescent shapes pic.twitter.com/04TCczU15h — @kimbrunhuber

The moon hadn't thrown this much shade at the U.S. since 1918, during the nation's last coast-to-coast total eclipse.

A woman views the solar eclipse at Times Square in New York. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The path of totality passed through 14 states, starting in Oregon.

People watch the solar eclipse in Depoe Bay, Ore. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada said Vancouver enjoyed 86 per cent coverage, as seen in this sped-up video.

Solar eclipse from Vancouver0:56

PART III: Totality

People in the path of the full eclipse — known as the path of totality — were giddy, as can be seen in this video of thousands of screaming attendees at a football stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

Total solar eclipse: 158 seconds of darkness in Carbondale, Ill.2:19

The darkness from the totality lasted only about two to three minutes in any one spot.

First glimpse of the total solar eclipse. Beautiful!#Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/e5fw04oEq5 — @csa_asc

The temperature dropped and birds quieted down as the line of darkness raced 4,200 kilometres across the continent in about 90 minutes.

Skies were clear along most of the route, to the relief of those who feared cloud cover would spoil this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming U.S. August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS1CP4P (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

This is the first eclipse of the social media era to pass through such a heavily populated area.

People watch the total solar eclipse from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 35º33'24" N, 83º29'46" W. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTS1CPLH (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The next coast-to-coast eclipse in the U.S. is not until 2045.

Enthusiasts Tanner Person (R) and Josh Blink, both from Vacaville, California, watch a total solar eclipse while standing atop Carroll Rim Trail at Painted Hills, a unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, near Mitchell, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image is near 44°39'117'' N 120°6'042'' W. REUTERS/Adrees Latif - RTS1CPF8 (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Crickets chirped and the stars came out in the middle of the day.

Hear the crickets? During totality of #SolarEclipse2017 the crickets begin to chirp because they think it's night: https://t.co/cOKssim1bY pic.twitter.com/sztula7lkD — @NASA

The shadow was a corridor just 96 to 113 kilometres wide.

Voila! The #Eclipse2017 shadow from @Space_Station, no words needed // Voilà! L'eclisse vista dalla Stazione Spaziale, non servono parole... pic.twitter.com/7kD5AYb5zj — @astro_paolo

As totality ended, what is known as "the diamond ring effect" occurred.

DIAMOND RING 😍😍😍 via NASA and USTREAM #SolarEclipse2017 #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/mIgMnYAM6q — @Astropartigirl

After dark, afterglow

Afterwards, many people were awestruck by what they had seen.

That was one of the most magnificent things I have ever seen. Pure, unfiltered joyousness. #eclipse — @BadAstronomer

Clouds or not, that was absolutely amazing. #SolarEclipse2017 — @NebulousNikki

Our small, beautiful place in the universe. Worth taking care of. pic.twitter.com/xjUWIVQxSA — @Cmdr_Hadfield

Canada gets its own full eclipse in 7 years

Upset that you missed the show? Canada gets its own solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.