They came. They saw. They marvelled. 

Canadians across the country put on protective glasses to take in a partial solar eclipse on Monday, while south of the border Americans travelled to the path of totality to see the moon completely blot out the sun during a rare coast-to-coast total solar eclipse.

Did you miss the show? Take in some of the best videos and photos here.

Part I: Getting ready

In the United States, millions of Americans gazed in wonder through telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses Monday. 

eclipse makeshift glasses

Annie Gray Penuel and Lauren Peck, both of Dallas, wear their makeshift eclipse glasses at Nashville's eclipse viewing party ahead of the solar eclipse.

Scientists watched from telescopes, the International Space Station, planes and high-altitude balloons beaming back live video.

eclipse research kentucky

Mike Newchurch, left, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Ala., and graduate student Paula Tucker prepare a weather balloon before releasing it to perform research during the solar eclipse near Hopkinsville, Ky.

Though not so striking as a full eclipse, the partial eclipse drew large crowds in Canada, as this line in Edmonton illustrated. 

People were cautioned to wear eclipse glasses to prevent serious eye damage. This man in St. Joseph, Mo., spread the message.

Even a quick glance at the sun is never safe, particularly during an eclipse.

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/USA

Ariana Mareyev, 10, wears several pairs of solar glasses on the flight deck of the Naval museum ship U.S.S. Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, S.C. (Randall Hill/Reuters)

The long-term consequences include macular degeneration and cataracts.

Vancouver eclipse watchers

Eclipse watchers at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver use welder masks to see the sun. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

PART II: It begins

Despite all the warnings, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump briefly looked directly at the sun without eclipse glasses.

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/USA-TRUMP

Without protective glasses on, Melania Trump looks up at the solar eclipse. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Then the president did, too.

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/USA-TRUMP

Without his protective glasses on, U.S. President Donald Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Eventually they both came around.

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/USA-TRUMP

U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump watch the solar eclipse from the White House - this time, with protective glasses. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

NASA reported 4.4 million people were watching its TV coverage midway through the eclipse.

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/USA-TWEETS

The International Space Station, in silhouette, transits the sun during a partial solar eclipse seen from Northern Cascades National Park in Washington state. (Bill Ingalls/NASA/handout via Reuters)

It was the most-observed and most-photographed eclipse in history, with many Americans staking out prime viewing spots. 

eclipse oregon

People watch the start of the solar eclipse and raise their hands in prayer in a viewing event led by Native American elders at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest.

The Earth, moon and sun line up perfectly every one to three years, briefly turning day into night for a sliver of the planet. 

The moon hadn't thrown this much shade at the U.S. since 1918, during the nation's last coast-to-coast total eclipse. 

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/USA

A woman views the solar eclipse at Times Square in New York. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The path of totality passed through 14 states, starting in Oregon.

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/USA

People watch the solar eclipse in Depoe Bay, Ore. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada said Vancouver enjoyed 86 per cent coverage, as seen in this sped-up video.

Solar eclipse from Vancouver0:56

PART III: Totality

People in the path of the full eclipse — known as the path of totality — were giddy, as can be seen in this video of thousands of screaming attendees at a football stadium in Carbondale, Ill.

Total solar eclipse: 158 seconds of darkness in Carbondale, Ill.2:19

The darkness from the totality lasted only about two to three minutes in any one spot. 

The temperature dropped and birds quieted down as the line of darkness raced 4,200 kilometres across the continent in about 90 minutes.

Skies were clear along most of the route, to the relief of those who feared cloud cover would spoil this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/USA

A jet plane flies by the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming U.S. August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS1CP4P (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

This is the first eclipse of the social media era to pass through such a heavily populated area.

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/USA

People watch the total solar eclipse from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 35º33'24" N, 83º29'46" W. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTS1CPLH (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The next coast-to-coast eclipse in the U.S. is not until 2045.

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/USA

Enthusiasts Tanner Person (R) and Josh Blink, both from Vacaville, California, watch a total solar eclipse while standing atop Carroll Rim Trail at Painted Hills, a unit of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, near Mitchell, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image is near 44°39'117'' N 120°6'042'' W. REUTERS/Adrees Latif - RTS1CPF8 (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Crickets chirped and the stars came out in the middle of the day. 

The shadow was a corridor just 96 to 113 kilometres wide.

As totality ended, what is known as "the diamond ring effect" occurred.

After dark, afterglow

Afterwards, many people were awestruck by what they had seen.

Canada gets its own full eclipse in 7 years

Upset that you missed the show? Canada gets its own solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse will pass over five Canadian provinces in 2024. (CBC)

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press