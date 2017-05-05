Heavy and continued rainfall is affecting airline passengers as well as road and rail commuters in many parts of Ontario and Quebec on Friday, with voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders in effect in some areas.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of Quebec and a rainfall warning for much of southern and eastern Ontario. New Brunswick, particularly the southern part of the province, will be in the crosshairs of the slow-moving system beginning Friday night and into Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Montreal on Friday morning, said the federal government is closely monitoring the situation.

"Our thoughts are with the families, the communities affected by the severe flooding that's going on throughtout Quebec and indeed across the country," he said.

He praised the volunteers and first responders helping out and said Ottawa was ready to respond to formal requests for assistance.

"We will of course be there as the cleanup continues after the waters recede," he said.

In all affected areas, residents are being warned to stay away from banks of rivers and streams and low-lying areas and to avoid driving into standing water. Homeowners are advised to ensure valuables aren't kept in basements, to make sure catch basins and eaves are clear of leaves and debris, and to call 311 to report any flooding issues.

Quebec

The most wide-ranging issues are in Quebec, with 124 communities in the province affected.

Urgences Québec says more than 1,326 residences in the province have been affected by flooding this week, with at least 700 people forced out of their homes.

Bridge leading to Montreal's Ile Mercier has seen better days. #storm pic.twitter.com/bsoh9u4Vmq — @TurnbullJay

Among the hardest hit municipalities are Île Bizard, Île Mercier, Pierrefonds, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Rigaud and Laval-sur-le Lac.

A main bridge between Île Bizard and Île Mercier is not fit for travel even for emergency officials, while some 20 residences in the area have suffered water damage, according to Martin Guilbeau, Montreal fire chief of operations.

But with the Montreal area expected to receive 25 millimetres of rain Friday and the wet weather is expected to continue through the weekend, that number could easily rise. The Laurentians will see even more rain, with Environment Canada forecasting up to 50 millimetres.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, attending the same business development event as Trudeau, said Quebec municipalities are in constant contact with the appropriate provincial ministries.

"Everyone is ready and now it's just a matter of determining what's going to happen. We're at the mercy of the rising waters but we're all working together," he said.

Eastern Ontario

The Ottawa area could top average rainfall totals for May by the end of this week.

Clarence-Rockland, 40 kilometres east of Ottawa, declared a state of emergency Thursday. Affected residents are being asked to leave their homes, and a shelter has been set up at the local arena.

A state of emergency has been declared for Clarence-Rockland, down river from Ottawa. (CBC)

Early Friday, CBC's Andrew Foote reported, officials and volunteers from in and around the small town are helping to fill sandbags which will be handed out to any residents in need.

North of the Ottawa River, firefighters are going door-to-door in Gatineau warning residents in affected areas of the possible dangers of staying at home.

More of what Voisine Rd beside the Ottawa River looks like in Rockland, east of Ottawa. One of the many flood zones in the area. pic.twitter.com/kRcBUKsnWn — @amkfoote

Metro Toronto

Environment Canada is forecasting 40 to 70 millimetres of rain for the Toronto area.

Pearson Airport officials are warning passengers that delays and cancellations will occur, with the wet forecast expected throughout the weekend. The airport is advising people to check flight information before heading to the airport.

About 170 flights have been cancelled at Pearson, and inbound flights have been delayed.

The potential closure of Don Valley Parkway, a major north-south artery in Toronto, has road commuters on edge.

The City of Toronto warned that the DVP may be closed by 3 p.m. today to protect public safety.

Don River water levels getting higher. City may shut down DVP for afternoon rush. Richmond Hill GO line may be diverted. cbc.ca for latest pic.twitter.com/MlNj4VAvrE — @LindaWardCBC

Transit officials are monitoring the Richmond Hill commuter rail line, which runs alongside the Don River. They were taken by surprise in 2013 by a flash flood that made the commute treacherous.

The GO Transit line may be diverted on Friday, leading to slower travel times. Anne-Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, says that how fast the rain arrives will impact that decision.

"The ground can't tolerate much more, and this is a flood-prone area," said Aikins.

"We don't want to put anyone at risk," she said.

Meanwhile, regular ferry service to Centre Island and Hanlan's Point Docks has been cancelled, and has been limited to residents and essential employees with respect to Toronto Island Park.

New Brunswick, Southern B.C. warnings

West of Toronto, nearly 30 millimetres of rainfall had been reported Friday morning at the Windsor airport, with 44 millimetres recorded at the Hamilton airport. The City of Hamilton closed a 1.5-kilometre stretch of York Road between Valley Road and Old Guelph Road in Dundas due to rainfall.

The southern areas of New Brunswick could be the hardest hit as the inclement weather heads east.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said he expects the heaviest rainfall in the southwest of the province. "[In] the heaviest rain, likely from Fredericton on southwest into St. Stephen, St. Andrews, there is a chance of seeing 100 to potentially 150 millimetres of rain by the end of this weekend," said Allen.

"We're going to see a lot more flooding and some washed-out roads."

There is at least one area in Western Canada, meanwhile, facing the possibility of similar conditions. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a large swath of southern B.C. due to the potential for severe thunderstorms, saying conditions are favourable for the development of strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

It said heavy rain associated with the storms, combined with snow melt, will lead to rising river levels and could increase the risk of flooding.

Thunderstorms are predicted for Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands, Metro Vancouver, Whistler, and the Fraser Valley. The storm is also expected to sweep up the Fraser Canyon, and in the regions of the Nicola, the North and South Thompson, Okanagan and Shuswap, Similkameen and North Columbia.