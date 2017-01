Two Halifax-area hitmakers dominated the East Coast Music Awards nominations announced Tuesday.

Rapper Classified leads with nine nominations, followed by frequent collaborator Ria Mae, who received seven nods for her alternative brand of pop.

Singer Ria Mae received seven nods. (Eduardo Lima/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The artists were in good company, with five of 13 fans' choice nominees hailing from Nova Scotia.

Newfoundland electronic band Repartee racked up five nominations, with six other artists tying with four.

The 2017 East Coast Music Awards show will take place on April 27 in Saint John.

The ECMAs are a five-day celebration of music showcasing more than 500 East Coast artists.